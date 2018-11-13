Ynoa signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday.

Ynoa didn't play affiliate ball in 2018 after being cut loose by the White Sox in March. He appeared in the Dominican Winter League, however, posting a 0.87 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB through 10.1 innings. It's unclear if the deal includes an invitation to spring training at this point. Ynoa, who last pitched in the majors for the White Sox in 2017, owns a career 4.42 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 53:39 K:BB across parts of two major-league seasons (59 innings).

