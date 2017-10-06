White Sox's Michael Ynoa: Re-signs with White Sox
Ynoa agreed to a minor-league deal with the White Sox.
Ynoa spent the majority of this year with the big club, tossing 29 innings and posting an ERA of 5.90. He looks to have taken a step back, after earning a 3.00 ERA in 2016. The 26-year-old should have a chance to make the major-league roster in spring training, but will likely begin the season with Triple-A Charlotte.
