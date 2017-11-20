White Sox's Micker Adolfo: Added to 40-man roster
Adolfo was added to the White Sox's 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
A high-profile international signing in 2013, it took Adolfo a few seasons to start to live up to the hype, but he broke out last year in a repeat trip to Low-A. He hit .264/.331/.453 with 16 home runs, but also struck out 31.5 percent of the time. Improving his pitch recognition and patience will be key to his development as he moves to High-A this season.
