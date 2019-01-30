Adolfo (elbow) started hitting one week ago, Scott Merkin of the MLB.com reports.

Adolfo underwent Tommy John elbow surgery last summer to repair an injury that cropped up during spring training. He was limited to DH-only duty and maintained, and in some areas improved upon, his output from 2017. He's expected to be ready at some point during spring training, but likely as a DH.

