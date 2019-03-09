Adolfo (elbow) is included in the White Sox lineup as the designated hitter for Saturday's Cactus League game versus the Rangers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Adolfo underwent Tommy John surgery in July and likely won't be cleared for outfield duty this spring, but the elbow injury shouldn't hinder him at the dish. He resumed hitting in late January and has already received six at-bats during Cactus League play, recording two hits. Once spring training concludes, Adolfo will likely report to High-A Winston-Salem or Double-A Birmingham and serve as a full-time DH.