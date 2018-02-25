White Sox's Micker Adolfo: Exploring options following UCL injury
Adolfo (elbow) could open the year at designated hitter if he does not undergo Tommy John surgery, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
The White Sox are currently reviewing all possible rehab avenues following Adolfo's UCL sprain during spring training. According to Fegan's report, the team believes he could DH at High-A Winston-Salem without risking further damage to his elbow. Adolfo will take some time off to rest, but if he doesn't show improvement during his recovery period he will likely need to undergo Tommy John surgery, thus ending his 2018 season. We'll have to wait and see how the ligament recovers over the coming days/weeks.
