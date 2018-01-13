Adolfo spent his time during the Instructional League rehabbing a fractured knuckle on his left pinky suffered in August, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The injury was the result of a freak accident and ended Adolfo's 2017 season prematurely Aug. 22, but not before the 21-year-old outfielder put himself on the prospect map. He hit .264 with 16 home runs, 28 doubles and 68 RBI across 112 games for Low-A Kannapolis. Countering that production was a 31.5 K percentage, which suggests some plate discipline is in order for 2018, when Adolfo's expected to start at High-A Winston-Salem. Adolfo, an international free agent that signed with the organization in 2013, credited the club's conditioning and strength programs for helping him establish career highs.