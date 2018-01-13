Adolfo spent his time during the Instructional League rehabbing a fractured knuckle on his left pinky suffered in August, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The injury was the result of a freak accident and ended Adolfo's 2017 season prematurely Aug. 22, but not before the 21-year-old outfielder put himself on the prospect map. He hit .264 with 16 home runs, 28 doubles and 68 RBI across 112 games for Low-A Kannapolis. Countering that production was a 31.5 K percentage, which suggests some plate discipline is in order for 2018, when Adolfo's expected to start at High-A Winston-Salem. Adolfo, an international free agent that signed with the organization in 2013, credited the club's conditioning and strength programs for helping him establish career highs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories