Adolfo (elbow) went 0-for-2 as a designated hitter in a split-squad game against the Padres on Thursday.

Adolfo is dealing with a sprained UCL in his right (throwing) elbow and is hoping to avoid surgery. The condition kept him out for a bit, so his timing at the plate will be off until he gets more plate appearances. White Sox trainers say he can't worsen the condition as a hitter, so Adolfo's proceeding without the surgery, but that could change.