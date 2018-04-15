Adolfo went 1-for-4 with a solo homer run and a walk for High-A Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Other than not playing the field, Adolfo has not been impacted by the strained ulnar collateral ligament in his right shoulder. Limited to designated hitter duty only, Adolfo's reached base safely in all 10 games, hitting .375 (15-for-40) with one homer and nine RBI. The White Sox are hoping the elbow can resolve itself without surgery, but Tommy John surgery is still a possibility.