Adolfo was placed on the injured list at Double-A Birmingham with right elbow soreness Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Adolfo underwent Tommy John surgery on the same elbow in July, so there's potentially more of a worry here than with most similar injuries. The outfielder was hitting just .205/.337/.295 with a 37.9 percent strikeout rate in 23 games prior to the injury.

