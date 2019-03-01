White Sox's Micker Adolfo: Progressing towards return
Adolfo (elbow) is visiting the doctor Friday in hopes of gaining clearance to serve as a designated hitter in games, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Adolfo resumed hitting in late January, started throwing a few weeks ago, and has been taking live batting practice over the last five days. The 22-year-old is recovering from Tommy John surgery in July, and Friday's visit to the doctor will hopefully provide some timeline for his return.
