White Sox's Micker Adolfo: Scheduled for another MRI
Adolfo will undergo an MRI in the coming weeks to determine whether he can start a throwing program, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Adolfo has been shut down from throwing for two months thanks to a sprained UCL and strained flexor tendon in his right elbow. While the injury has limited the 21-year-old to DH duties, it hasn't hindered his performance at the plate, as he's slashing an impressive .301/.404/.506 with six homers across 44 games with High-A Winston-Salem.
