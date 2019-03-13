White Sox's Micker Adolfo: Sent to Double-A
Adolfo was optioned to Double-A Birmingham on Wednesday.
Adolfo got into a few major-league games this spring, going 3-for-11 at the plate. He'll earn a promotion after posting a strong .282/.369/.464 line in 79 games for High-A Winston-Salem last season.
