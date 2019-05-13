Adolfo will undergo season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This is a tough break for Adolfo, who underwent Tommy John surgery on the same elbow in July. The 22-year-old outfielder is expected to be fully healthy by spring training next year. According to James Fegan of The Athletic, Adolfo will receive a fourth option year for the missed time.