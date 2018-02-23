White Sox's Micker Adolfo: Suffers sprained UCL
Adolfo has sprained the UCL in his right (throwing) elbow, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
UCL injuries are always scary. A sprained UCL isn't far from a torn UCL, which typically requires Tommy John surgery. For now, that's just the worst case scenario, and Adolfo will get a second opinion to determine the best course of action. Even if he avoids surgery, though, rehabbing from the sprain should take at least six weeks. He has yet to reach Double-A, so he wasn't likely to debut until at least 2019, but if he misses significant time this year his debut could be pushed back a bit.
