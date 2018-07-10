Adolfo will undergo Tommy John surgery in the coming weeks and will be out until at least next spring.

Tommy John surgery carries a shorter timetable for position players than pitchers, and according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com, Adolfo will be out 8-to-10 months, so he could return next March, if he has the surgery soon and returns on the short side of that estimate. He is one of the White Sox's top hitting prospects, and had been dealing with this elbow issue all year, but only recently had a setback in his throwing program. He should still be rostered in most serious dynasty leagues, after all, Twins outfield prospect Alex Kirilloff underwent the procedure a couple years ago and is now one of the top prospects in the game. Adolfo, 21, hit .283/.368/.466 with 11 home runs and a 27.2 percent strikeout rate in 334 plate appearances this year for High-A Winston-Salem.