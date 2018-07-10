White Sox's Micker Adolfo: To undergo Tommy John surgery
Adolfo will undergo Tommy John surgery in the coming weeks and will be out until at least next spring.
Tommy John surgery carries a shorter timetable for position players than pitchers, and according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com, Adolfo will be out 8-to-10 months, so he could return next March, if he has the surgery soon and returns on the short side of that estimate. He is one of the White Sox's top hitting prospects, and had been dealing with this elbow issue all year, but only recently had a setback in his throwing program. He should still be rostered in most serious dynasty leagues, after all, Twins outfield prospect Alex Kirilloff underwent the procedure a couple years ago and is now one of the top prospects in the game. Adolfo, 21, hit .283/.368/.466 with 11 home runs and a 27.2 percent strikeout rate in 334 plate appearances this year for High-A Winston-Salem.
More News
-
White Sox's Micker Adolfo: Set to begin throwing program•
-
White Sox's Micker Adolfo: Scheduled for another MRI•
-
White Sox's Micker Adolfo: Will require follow-up MRI•
-
White Sox's Micker Adolfo: Hitting unaffected by elbow•
-
White Sox's Micker Adolfo: Hitless Thursday•
-
White Sox's Micker Adolfo: Will DH on Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....