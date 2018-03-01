White Sox's Micker Adolfo: Will DH on Thursday
Adolfo (elbow) will be utilized as the designated hitter and bat seventh in Thursday's spring game, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Adolfo's situation is still a little murky, as the 21-year-old continues to explore his options after suffering a sprained UCL in his right (throwing) elbow last week. He could still opt to undergo Tommy John surgery if the elbow doesn't show any signs of improvement, but the organization believes that he can DH at the minor-league level without risking any further damage.
More News
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...