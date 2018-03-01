Adolfo (elbow) will be utilized as the designated hitter and bat seventh in Thursday's spring game, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Adolfo's situation is still a little murky, as the 21-year-old continues to explore his options after suffering a sprained UCL in his right (throwing) elbow last week. He could still opt to undergo Tommy John surgery if the elbow doesn't show any signs of improvement, but the organization believes that he can DH at the minor-league level without risking any further damage.