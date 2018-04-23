White Sox's Micker Adolfo: Will require follow-up MRI
Adolfo is scheduled to undergo a follow-up MRI in the near future as the White Sox look to assess his recovery from a sprained UCL and strained flexor tendon in his right elbow, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The injury hasn't prevented Adolfo from tearing it up at High-A Winston-Salem, where he's logged a .328 average, three home runs and 14 RBI in just 67 at-bats, but he's been limited strictly to designated-hitter duties thus far. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn has previously stated that Adolfo will continue playing so long as he feels good, but there remains a possibility that the 21-year-old will be shut down at some point to undergo Tommy John surgery, which would keep him out of action until 2019.
