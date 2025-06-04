White Sox's Miguel Castro: Shifted to 60-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox transferred Castro (knee) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Ryan Cusick. Castro is out for the season with a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.
More News
-
White Sox's Miguel Castro: Moves to injured list•
-
White Sox's Miguel Castro: Suffers season-ending injury•
-
White Sox's Miguel Castro: Pulled from game with injury•
-
White Sox's Miguel Castro: Added to roster•
-
White Sox's Miguel Castro: Traded to White Sox•
-
Astros' Miguel Castro: Latches on with Houston•