Gonzalez (0-1) allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks across five innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

The bulk of the damage against Gonzalez came via the long ball, as Aledmys Diaz and Josh Donaldson launched two-run home runs in the third and fourth innings, respectively, to break the game open. The veteran threw 65 percent of his pitches for strikes, but he missed over the plate too often against a capable opponent. Gonzalez will enjoy a more favorable matchup against the Rays on the road in his next outing.