White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Allows five earned runs in loss
Gonzalez (0-1) allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks across five innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.
The bulk of the damage against Gonzalez came via the long ball, as Aledmys Diaz and Josh Donaldson launched two-run home runs in the third and fourth innings, respectively, to break the game open. The veteran threw 65 percent of his pitches for strikes, but he missed over the plate too often against a capable opponent. Gonzalez will enjoy a more favorable matchup against the Rays on the road in his next outing.
More News
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Will start fourth game•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Third time's a charm•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Can't get out of first inning•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Back with White Sox•
-
Rangers' Miguel Gonzalez: Quality start in final outing of 2017•
-
Rangers' Miguel Gonzalez: Takes tough-luck loss Saturday•
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...