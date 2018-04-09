White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Allows four runs in Monday's loss
Gonzalez (0-2) gave up four runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in Monday's loss to the Rays.
Coming off a tough season debut against the Blue Jays, Gonzalez's struggles continued. He was lacking much control, as just 55 of his 93 pitches were strikes. To make matters worse, he failed to record a strikeout over his 4.1 innings of work. Gonzalez offers minimal fantasy value at this point in time, as he's given up nine runs over two games (9.1 innings) this season. His next start figures to be Saturday against the Twins.
