Gonzalez signed a one-year, $4.75 million deal with the White Sox on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez played for Chicago in 2016 and most of last year before being dealt to the Rangers in late August. The right-hander was a serviceable starter for most of 2017, sporting a 4.62 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 156 innings, but struggled tremendously during his five outings with Texas. Gonzalez only managed to record 100 strikeouts over his 27 starts, which is fairly indicative of how the 33-year-old operates, with most of his success stemming from off-speed pitches. Looking ahead, he will likely have a chance to be a back end of the rotation starter for Chicago this coming season.