Gonzalez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Gonzalez was able to throw long toss the past two days with no issues, clearing the way for him to throw his first bullpen session since landing on the disabled list with rotator cuff inflammation in the second half of April. He remains without a timetable for his return, but manager Rick Renteria mentioned that the right-hander will probably require a minor-league rehab stint before rejoining the White Sox, which suggests his return isn't imminent.