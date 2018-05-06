White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Bullpen scheduled for Sunday
Gonzalez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Gonzalez was able to throw long toss the past two days with no issues, clearing the way for him to throw his first bullpen session since landing on the disabled list with rotator cuff inflammation in the second half of April. He remains without a timetable for his return, but manager Rick Renteria mentioned that the right-hander will probably require a minor-league rehab stint before rejoining the White Sox, which suggests his return isn't imminent.
More News
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Lands on disabled list•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Job not yet in jeopardy•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Gets third straight loss•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Start moved to Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Rotation turn skipped•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Weather postpones Saturday's scheduled start•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....