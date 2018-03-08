White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Can't get out of first inning
Gonzalez allowed five runs on four hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Gonzalez told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that he didn't have a feel for his pitches and couldn't hit his spots. The veteran right-hander took it all in stride, saying he isn't overly concerned as he's been sharp in his side sessions. "Just one of those days, didn't have any feel out there. Something I need to work on in my bullpen and just flush it and go from there," said Gonzalez, who is expected to land one of the spots at the back end of the rotation.
