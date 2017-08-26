White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Fans nine in Friday's no-decision
Gonzalez gave up two runs on seven hits over eight innings while striking out nine Friday, but had to settle for a no-decision in a 3-2 win over the Tigers.
He dueled Justin Verlander to a standstill, only to watch the White Sox push across the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Gonzalez has still reeled off four straight quality starts, posting a 1.29 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB in 28 innings over that stretch and helping to stabilize a shaky Chicago rotation. He'll next take the mound Thursday in Minnesota.
