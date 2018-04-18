White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Gets third straight loss
Gonzalez (0-3) was blown up for eight earned runs on eight hits in Tuesday's 10-2 loss to Oakland, striking out one and walking two over just three innings.
The right-hander took his third straight loss to start the campaign and he has yet to go deeper than five innings or give up less than four runs in any of those starts. He's off the fantasy radar and he might not be long for a spot in the White Sox rotation either.
