Gonzalez (6-10) stifled the Astros over eight innings Wednesday, allowing just one run on five hits and a walk while striking out four in a 7-1 victory.

It's been all or nothing for the veteran righty lately -- over the course of his last eight starts, he's delivered three one-run outings, but he's allowed four or more runs in each of the other five, including a seven-run implosion against Boston that preceded this outing. Gonzalez has suffered five losses in that span while posting a miserable 22:17 K:BB in 44.2 innings. His low-strikeout, blowup-prone ways make him a relatively high-risk, modest-reward fantasy asset, so he's best left to the waiver wire in most formats.