Play

Gonzalez (6-10) stifled the Astros over eight innings Wednesday, allowing just one run on five hits and a walk while striking out four in a 7-1 victory.

It's been all or nothing for the veteran righty lately -- over the course of his last eight starts, he's delivered three one-run outings, but he's allowed four or more runs in each of the other five, including a seven-run implosion against Boston that preceded this outing. Gonzalez has suffered five losses in that span while posting a miserable 22:17 K:BB in 44.2 innings. His low-strikeout, blowup-prone ways make him a relatively high-risk, modest-reward fantasy asset, so he's best left to the waiver wire in most formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast