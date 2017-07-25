Gonzalez (5-9) allowed one run on seven hits and three walks across 7.1 innings in Monday's win over the Cubs. He struck out three.

Gonzalez loaded the bases before an RBI groundout from opposing pitcher Kyle Hendricks in the second, but he skated around trouble the rest of the way en route to his first win in nearly two months. The veteran has been quite effective in two starts since returning from a shoulder injury, allowing just two runs in 13.1 innings and lowering his season ERA to 4.60. His poor 8:8 K:BB over that span suggests this kind of dominance is unsustainable, but he'll look to keep up the good work Saturday against the Indians.