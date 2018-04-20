White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Job not yet in jeopardy
Manager Rick Renteria said it's too soon to ask if Gonzalez is pitching for his job when he is expected to take the mound Monday against Seattle, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Renteria has a point. After all, it's just three games into the season, but the 33-year-old Gonzalez was expected to be a glue guy in a rotation packed with young starters. The right-hander is coming off a start, in which the Athletics ran him off after three innings and eight runs, that he termed as "a tough one to swallow." The most likely replacement for Gonzalez if Renteria does make a change is Hector Santiago, a 30-year-old veteran with major league experience as a starter.
