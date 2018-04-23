Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with right rotator cuff inflammation.

It's unclear when the issue cropped or how long it will keep Gonzalez sidelined at this point, but he'll be forced to miss his scheduled start against the Mariners on Monday at the very least as a result. Carson Fulmer will step in to start in place of Gonzalez on Monday, while Chris Beck was promoted to the big club to provide an additional bullpen arm. The 33-year-old held an unsightly 12.41 ERA and 2.43 WHIP across 12.1 innings prior to landing on the shelf.