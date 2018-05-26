Gonzalez (shoulder) played catch Wednesday and Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gonzalez is slowly working his way back from inflammation in his right shoulder and hopes to begin throwing next week after he was shut down from such activity for 10-to-14 days. "I think I can pitch after this long rest,'' he said. "I want to be out there [at the end of June] and help out.'' By then, the White Sox should get Carlos Rodon (shoulder) back in the rotation and there may not be a spot available for Gonzalez.

