Gonzalez's rotation turn may be skipped this weekend, as Reynaldo Lopez has been named the starter Sunday in Minnesota.

It's easy to see why the White Sox would prefer to give Lopez the ball instead of Gonzalez, whose start Saturday was postponed due to poor weather. Gonzalez has allowed nine earned runs in 9.1 innings through two starts and is not a long-term piece. The White Sox won't need a fifth starter again until April 24, so Gonzalez could be temporarily moved to the bullpen.