White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Shelled by Boston in brief outing
Gonzalez (5-10) lasted just 1.2 innings while allowing seven runs on seven hits without a walk or strikeout in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox.
Gonzalez's awful 17:17 K:BB over his previous five starts should have served as a red flag for those considering using him in this dangerous matchup. Free passes weren't the problem for him here, as the streaking Boston offense simply hit Gonzalez hard early and often. Rafael Devers and Mookie Betts both launched two-run homers as the Red Sox generated four extra-base hits and two stolen bases during the starter's brief time in the game. Don't expect much from him next Wednesday against the league-best Houston offense.
More News
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Spins mediocre outing against Tribe•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Holds Cubs at bay in win•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Guts out six innings Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Reinstated from DL•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Possible fill-in for Quintana•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Rehab moving to Birmingham•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...