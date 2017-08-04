Gonzalez (5-10) lasted just 1.2 innings while allowing seven runs on seven hits without a walk or strikeout in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox.

Gonzalez's awful 17:17 K:BB over his previous five starts should have served as a red flag for those considering using him in this dangerous matchup. Free passes weren't the problem for him here, as the streaking Boston offense simply hit Gonzalez hard early and often. Rafael Devers and Mookie Betts both launched two-run homers as the Red Sox generated four extra-base hits and two stolen bases during the starter's brief time in the game. Don't expect much from him next Wednesday against the league-best Houston offense.