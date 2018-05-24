Gonzalez (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Thursday.

Gonzalez has been sidelined since April 23 with right rotator cuff inflammation. He was recently shut down from throwing after suffering what the White Sox deemed a minor setback, and his placement on the 60-day DL assures he'll be sidelined until at least June 19. It also frees up a spot on the 40-man roster, which the White Sox used to claim Dustin Garneau off waivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories