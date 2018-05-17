Gonzalez (shoulder) will be shut down from all throwing activities for 10-to-14 days, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez recently suffered a "little setback" during his recovery from right rotator cuff inflammation. The right-hander will likely need more time building his arm back up once he's able to resume a throwing program, so don't expect to see him back in the majors until mid-June.