Gonzalez allowed four runs -- three earned -- on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters over six innings during Saturday's loss to Cleveland. He didn't factor into the decision.

Gonzalez's tough schedule finally caught up to him, as he had allowed just two runs through 13.1 innings over his previous two starts against the Dodgers and Cubs. With a 4.59 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 5.2 K/9 for the season, the 33-year-old righty offers limited fantasy upside, and he's probably best avoided outside of the softest matchups in most settings. Gonzalez lines up for a tough matchup against the Red Sox at Fenway Park next.