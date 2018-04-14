White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Start moved to Tuesday
Manager Rick Renteria said that Gonzalez will start Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez was originally scheduled to pitch Saturday's contest, but the game was postponed. As a result, he'll be delayed to Tuesday, where he lines up to face Trevor Cahill in the second game of the series.
