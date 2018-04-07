Gonzalez's expected start Monday against the Rays has been moved from a night game to the afternoon, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

With cold temperatures forecast for Chicago, the team decided to move the starting time up to 1:10 pm Eastern time. Gonzalez is not yet confirmed to be the starter, but Monday is his normal turn through the rotation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories