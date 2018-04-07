White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Starting time pushed up
Gonzalez's expected start Monday against the Rays has been moved from a night game to the afternoon, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
With cold temperatures forecast for Chicago, the team decided to move the starting time up to 1:10 pm Eastern time. Gonzalez is not yet confirmed to be the starter, but Monday is his normal turn through the rotation.
