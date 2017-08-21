Play

Gonzalez (7-10) held the Rangers to four hits with four walks and six strikeouts over six scoreless innings in Sunday's 3-2 win.

Gonzalez has turned it on out of nowhere in his past three starts, allowing just two runs over 20 innings. He had a 5.15 ERA in 17 appearances prior to this hot streak, but his season mark has now come all the way down to 4.44. Gonzalez's K/9 is still a paltry 5.34, so you can probably find better options Friday with the veteran righty facing a Tigers offense that ranks 12th at 4.79 runs per game.

