White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Suffers minor setback
Manager Rick Renteria said Gonzalez (shoulder) suffered a "little setback" Friday, but the right-hander will try and resume throwing Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez has been working his way back from right rotator cuff inflammation that warranted a place on the DL following his start against Oakland on April 17. He will need some time to build his arm back up before going out on a minor-league rehab assignment, so don't expect to see Gonzalez back on a major-league mound until the end of May, at the earliest.
More News
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Throws simulated game•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Bullpen scheduled for Sunday•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Lands on disabled list•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Job not yet in jeopardy•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Gets third straight loss•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Start moved to Tuesday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...