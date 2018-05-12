Manager Rick Renteria said Gonzalez (shoulder) suffered a "little setback" Friday, but the right-hander will try and resume throwing Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez has been working his way back from right rotator cuff inflammation that warranted a place on the DL following his start against Oakland on April 17. He will need some time to build his arm back up before going out on a minor-league rehab assignment, so don't expect to see Gonzalez back on a major-league mound until the end of May, at the earliest.