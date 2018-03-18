White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Third time's a charm
Gonzalez allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings in Saturday's start against the Dodgers.
Gonzalez, who was making his third Cactus League start, had his best outing and improved his spring ERA to 7.88. Coming into Saturday's contest, he had allowed five runs, eight hits and three walks over 2.2 innings in his first two appearances. The right-hander is expected to be Chicago's No. 4 starter, following James Shields, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez.
More News
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Can't get out of first inning•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Back with White Sox•
-
Rangers' Miguel Gonzalez: Quality start in final outing of 2017•
-
Rangers' Miguel Gonzalez: Takes tough-luck loss Saturday•
-
Rangers' Miguel Gonzalez: Earns victory Sunday•
-
Rangers' Miguel Gonzalez: Shelled by Mariners on Tuesday•
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...