Gonzalez allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings in Saturday's start against the Dodgers.

Gonzalez, who was making his third Cactus League start, had his best outing and improved his spring ERA to 7.88. Coming into Saturday's contest, he had allowed five runs, eight hits and three walks over 2.2 innings in his first two appearances. The right-hander is expected to be Chicago's No. 4 starter, following James Shields, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez.