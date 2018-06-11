White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Throws bullpen session Sunday
Gonzalez (shoulder) completed a bullpen session Sunday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
It was the second time Gonzalez had thrown off a mound before landing on the disabled list in late April with right rotator cuff inflammation. Gonzalez indicated that he felt good during the session, so he could be cleared to face hitters in live batting practice during the upcoming days. A minor-league rehab assignment would then follow, but it seems unlikely that Gonzalez would be ready to return from the DL before late June at the earliest.
