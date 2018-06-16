White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Throws simulated game
Gonzalez (shoulder) threw 25 pitches in a simulated game Saturday.
Gonzalez will have another simulated game and a bullpen session next week. He's expected to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the following Sunday. Given the length of his absence, which has lasted since late April, the veteran could need multiple rehab starts, which would put his return sometime in early July.
More News
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Throws bullpen session Sunday•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Plays catch, eyes late-June return•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Shut down for 10-to-14 days•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Suffers minor setback•
-
White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Throws simulated game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...