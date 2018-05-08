White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Throws simulated game
Gonzalez (shoulder) threw a simulated game Tuesday, Andy Masur of WGN Radio 720 reports.
Gonzalez has been able to steadily increase his level of activity recently, as he threw a bullpen session Sunday and was able to throw a simulated game two days later. It's unclear when Gonzalez will be ready to return from the disabled list, although manager Rick Renteria recently said that he will likely need to go on a rehab assignment.
