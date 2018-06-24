White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: To work on curve during rehab
Gonzalez (shoulder) expects to make three or four starts while on rehabilitation assignment with a priority to fine-tune his curveball, Tom Musick of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Gonzalez, who hasn't pitched in a game environment since April 17, will throw about 45 pitches during his first rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Charlotte. He made particular note of his curveball, for which he says he's developed a feel. "I'm definitely going to be throwing it down there more than any of my other pitches just because that's a big difference from my curveball to my fastball. That's, like, a 20 mph difference, and that's where you want to be. That's a key pitch for me.'' It's hard to see Gonzalez being anything more than a temporary member of the White Sox's rotation. Expect him to get healthy enough to make a few starts before Chicago sends him to a playoff contending team.
