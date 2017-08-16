White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Turns in quality start against Dodgers
Gonzalez gave up one run on five hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Gonzalez more than held his own against the best team in baseball, continuing his recent run of success. He did have a seven-run hiccup on Aug. 3, but the right-hander has turned in quality starts in each of his other five starts since the All-Star break. His middling strikeout rate caps his fantasy upside, but Gonzalez has some value in deep settings as a streaming option.
