Gonzalez gave up one run on five hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Gonzalez more than held his own against the best team in baseball, continuing his recent run of success. He did have a seven-run hiccup on Aug. 3, but the right-hander has turned in quality starts in each of his other five starts since the All-Star break. His middling strikeout rate caps his fantasy upside, but Gonzalez has some value in deep settings as a streaming option.