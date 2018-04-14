White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Weather postpones Saturday's scheduled start
Gonzalez will not take the hill Saturday against the White Sox due to inclement weather.
It remains to be seen whether Gonzalez will be skipped in the rotation or tentatively pushed back to Sunday, though more should be known in the coming hours. Either way, Sunday's game may also receive the same fate as these past two days, with brutal weather hitting the St. Paul area.
