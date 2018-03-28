Gonzalez is scheduled to start the fourth game of the season, April 2 against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Gonzalez is a steady, if low-wattage, starter who posted a 4.02 ERA over 45 starts during parts of the 2016 and '17 seasons with the White Sox, before he was dealt to Texas last season. He returned to the comfort of Chicago, but faces a similar fate in 2018. The 33-year-old right-hander will fill a rotation slot until the organization inevitably trades him to a contending team later this season.