The White Sox activated Vargas (hand) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

He will start at third base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game versus the Rays, marking his return to action following nearly a two-week absence with a left hand sprain. Vargas bypassed a rehab assignment, as the White Sox were satisfied with how he looked and felt while reincorporating baseball activities, allowing for his return to the active roster.

