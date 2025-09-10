White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Activated, in lineup Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox activated Vargas (hand) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
He will start at third base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game versus the Rays, marking his return to action following nearly a two-week absence with a left hand sprain. Vargas bypassed a rehab assignment, as the White Sox were satisfied with how he looked and felt while reincorporating baseball activities, allowing for his return to the active roster.
