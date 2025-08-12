default-cbs-image
The White Sox reinstated Vargas (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

The 25-year-old landed on the injured list in early August due to an oblique strain, and he'll rejoin the big-league club after missing just the 10-day minimum. Prior to the injury, Vargas came out of the All-Star break hot with an .874 OPS in 13 games.

